Ben Crane putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Ben Crane hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crane finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ben Crane chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Crane to 1 under for the round.

Crane got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to even-par for the round.