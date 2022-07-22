-
Ben Crane putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 second round in the 3M Open
July 22, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
PGA TOUR players test their short games with 3M sandpaper wedges
Prior to the 2022 3M Open, PGA TOUR players Jason Day, David Hearn and Ben Crane test their short game skills with some custom-made wedges from 3M, using sandpaper on the wedge face.
In his second round at the 3M Open, Ben Crane hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Crane finished his day tied for 95th at 4 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.
After a 304 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Ben Crane chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ben Crane to 1 under for the round.
Crane got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Crane to even-par for the round.
