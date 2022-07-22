Beau Hossler putts well in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Beau Hossler hit 12 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 84th at 3 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 second, Beau Hossler's 174 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.