Austin Smotherman shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the 3M Open

Austin Smotherman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Smotherman hit an approach shot from 254 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Smotherman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Smotherman at even for the round.

At the 593-yard par-5 12th, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Smotherman to even-par for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Smotherman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.