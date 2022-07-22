Austin Cook shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Austin Cook hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 76th at 2 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Cook's 145 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Cook hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Cook hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Cook's tee shot went 216 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Cook had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.