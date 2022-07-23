7-over 78 by Arjun Atwal in second round of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Arjun Atwal hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Atwal finished his day in 156th at 9 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Atwal got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Atwal had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Atwal's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Atwal got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Atwal to 4 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Atwal chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 3 over for the round.

Atwal tee shot went 213 yards to the native area and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Atwal to 4 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Atwal hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Atwal at 5 over for the round.