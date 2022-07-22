Andrew Putnam shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

Andrew Putnam hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-5 sixth, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Putnam's 176 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Putnam suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 10-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 3 under for the round.