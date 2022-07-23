Andrew Novak shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 20th at 3 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 12th, Novak hit his 89 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Novak had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Novak had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 under for the round.