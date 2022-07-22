Andrew Landry shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 132nd at 8 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

At the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Landry's tee shot went 286 yards to the fairway, his second shot went 204 yards to the native area, his third shot went 46 yards to the fairway, his fourth shot was a drop, and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Landry chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry his second shot went 50 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 2 over for the round.

At the 437-yard par-4 14th, Landry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Landry to 3 over for the round.