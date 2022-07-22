Andre Metzger shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Andre Metzger hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Metzger finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

Metzger got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Metzger to 1 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Metzger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Metzger at 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Metzger's 81 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Metzger to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Metzger hit his 249 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Metzger to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Metzger his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Metzger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Metzger to 5 over for the round.