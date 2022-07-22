Adam Svensson shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Adam Svensson hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 104th at 5 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 11th, Svensson's 173 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Svensson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 20 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the primary rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Svensson had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Svensson hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.