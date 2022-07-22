Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

Adam Schenk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 46th at even par; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a 281 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Schenk chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Schenk had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Schenk suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schenk at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Schenk's 132 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.