  • Adam Long shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long chips in 19-foot birdie from fringe at 3M Open

    In the second round of the 2022 3M Open, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.