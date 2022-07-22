Adam Long shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 14th at 4 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Long's 123 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

Long missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.