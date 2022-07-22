Adam Hadwin shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Adam Hadwin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Hadwin finished his day tied for 63rd at 1 over; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadwin chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hadwin at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hadwin's 176 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Hadwin's his second shot went 27 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Hadwin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Hadwin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hadwin to 3 over for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 4 over for the round.