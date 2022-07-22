Aaron Baddeley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the 3M Open

In his second round at the 3M Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 28th at 2 under; Scott Piercy is in 1st at 13 under; Emiliano Grillo is in 2nd at 10 under; and Callum Tarren is in 3rd at 8 under.

On the par-4 first, Baddeley's 125 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 468-yard par-4 second hole, Baddeley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 under for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Baddeley chipped in his fourth from 3 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Baddeley at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Baddeley had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 under for the round.