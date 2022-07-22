Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Clark's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

Clark had a 354-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one putting for a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Clark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Clark hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Clark reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.