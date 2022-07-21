10-over 81 by Wesley Bryan in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Wesley Bryan hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 153rd at 10 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 third, Bryan's 219 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to even-par for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Bryan to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Bryan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

Bryan hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for double bogey on par-4 15th. This moved Bryan to 5 over for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Bryan got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Bryan to 7 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Bryan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Bryan at 8 over for the round.