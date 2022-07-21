Vaughn Taylor shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Vaughn Taylor hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Taylor got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 4 over for the round.