Tyler Duncan shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 501-yard par-4 third, Duncan chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Duncan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 228-yard par-3 13th green, Duncan suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Duncan at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Duncan to 2 over for the round.