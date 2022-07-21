Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

Troy Merritt hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Merritt had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Merritt to even for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Merritt's 169 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 202-yard par-3 17th green, Merritt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Merritt at 1 over for the round.