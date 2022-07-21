Tony Finau shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Tony Finau hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Finau got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Finau's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Finau hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Finau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 596-yard par-5 18th, Finau got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Finau to 4 under for the round.