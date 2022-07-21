Tommy Gainey shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Tommy Gainey hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gainey's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Gainey got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gainey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gainey to 2 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Gainey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Gainey at 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gainey's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Gainey tee shot went 169 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Gainey to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Gainey went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a three-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gainey to 5 over for the round.