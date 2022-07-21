Tom Hoge shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the 3M Open

Tom Hoge hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his day tied for 3rd at 4 under with Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, and Doug Ghim; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoge had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 12th, Hoge's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and four putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hoge's 164 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 4 under for the round.