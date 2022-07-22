Ted Purdy shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Ted Purdy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Purdy finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th, Purdy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Purdy to 1 over for the round.

Purdy got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Purdy to 2 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Purdy's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 second, Purdy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Purdy to 4 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Purdy hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Purdy to 3 over for the round.

Purdy tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Purdy to 4 over for the round.