Ted Potter, Jr. shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Ted Potter, Jr. hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Potter, Jr. finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 11th, Potter, Jr.'s 160 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Potter, Jr. got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Potter, Jr. to even-par for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Potter, Jr. chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Potter, Jr. to 1 over for the round.