Sungjae Im shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Sungjae Im hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Scott Piercy; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 119 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Im chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Im had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Im hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Im hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Im reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 6 under for the round.