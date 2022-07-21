Sung Kang shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Sung Kang hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kang hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 sixth. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.