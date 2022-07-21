Stewart Cink shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Stewart Cink hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 379-yard par-4 10th, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-foot putt saving par. This put Cink at even for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green eighth, Cink suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.