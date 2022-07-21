Stephan Jaeger shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Jaeger got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Jaeger hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th. This moved Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Jaeger chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Jaeger chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Jaeger to 3 over for the round.