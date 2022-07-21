  • Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round one of the 3M Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh’s holes-out for eagle on the par-4 9th hole.
    Shot of the Day

    Seung-Yul Noh’s hole-out eagle is Shot of the Day

    In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh’s holes-out for eagle on the par-4 9th hole.