Seung-Yul Noh putts well in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Seung-Yul Noh’s hole-out eagle is Shot of the Day
In the opening round of the 2022 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh’s holes-out for eagle on the par-4 9th hole.
In his first round at the 3M Open, Seung-Yul Noh hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Noh finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
On the par-4 14th, Seung-Yul Noh's 140 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 2 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 17th, Noh his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Noh chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Noh hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to even for the round.
Noh hit his drive to right rough on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, he sank his approach from 169 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
