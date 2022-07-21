Seth Reeves shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

Seth Reeves hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to 1 over for the round.

Reeves tee shot went 241 yards to the native area and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reeves to 1 over for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th, Reeves had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 2 over for the round.