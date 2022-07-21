Sean O'Hair shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the 3M Open

Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 124th at 5 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 60-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 2 over for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, O'Hair got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved O'Hair to 5 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 4 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 5 over for the round.