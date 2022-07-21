Strong putting brings Scott Piercy a 6-under 65 in round one of the 3M Open

Scott Piercy hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 1st at 6 under with Sungjae Im; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Scott Piercy had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 501-yard par-4 third, Piercy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Piercy at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Piercy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.

Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 228-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 31-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Piercy's 153 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 6 under for the round.