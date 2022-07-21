Scott Gutschewski shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the 3M Open

Scott Gutschewski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 51st at 1 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Gutschewski got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 3 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Gutschewski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Gutschewski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Gutschewski's tee shot went 228 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 1 over for the round.