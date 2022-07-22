Scott Brown comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open

Scott Brown hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Brown finished his day tied for 17th at 2 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Scott Brown reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Brown got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brown to 2 over for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Brown hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Brown chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brown to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Brown had a 177 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to 2 under for the round.