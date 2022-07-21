Satoshi Kodaira shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Satoshi Kodaira hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Kodaira chipped in his fourth shot from 9 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 eighth, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to even for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.