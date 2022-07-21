Sam Ryder shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the 3M Open

Sam Ryder hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 98th at 3 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 seventh, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Ryder had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Ryder's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 2 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 3 over for the round.