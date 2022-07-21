Sahith Theegala putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Theegala finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Sahith Theegala hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 3 and had a two-putt bogey, bringing Sahith Theegala to 3 over for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 4 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Theegala hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 3 over for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 18th, Theegala had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Theegala reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Theegala at 1 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Theegala chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 over for the round.