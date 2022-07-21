Ryan Palmer shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Ryan Palmer hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day tied for 106th at 4 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 3 over for the round.

On the 501-yard par-4 third, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 4 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Palmer's tee shot went 178 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 over for the round.