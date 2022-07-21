Ryan Moore shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Ryan Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 first hole, Moore chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Moore's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.