Ryan Brehm shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the 3M Open

Ryan Brehm hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 411-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 416-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 177-yard par-3 fourth green, Brehm suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Brehm at even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.