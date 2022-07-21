6-over 77 by Ryan Armour in first round of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Ryan Armour hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

Armour got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 4 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 379-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 5 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 6 over for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Armour hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Armour at 7 over for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th hole, Armour reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Armour to 6 over for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 411-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Armour to 7 over for the round.