Roger Sloan comes back from a rocky start in round one of the 3M Open

Roger Sloan hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Sloan finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 467-yard par-4 11th, Roger Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Roger Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 451-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

On the 416-yard par-4 first, Sloan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Sloan had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sloan chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to even for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

Sloan missed the green on his first shot on the 204-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.