Robert Streb putts well in round one of the 3M Open

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 596-yard par-5 18th hole, Robert Streb hit an approach shot from 264 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Robert Streb to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streb had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.