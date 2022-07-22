Robert Garrigus shoots 11-over 75 in round one of the 3M Open

Robert Garrigus hit 6 of 17 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 11 over for the tournament. Garrigus finished his day in 156th at 11 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 257 yard drive on the 379-yard par-4 10th, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Garrigus had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garrigus to even for the round.

On the 451-yard par-4 15th, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 3 over for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 416-yard par-4 first, Garrigus chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garrigus to 4 over for the round.

Garrigus got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garrigus to 5 over for the round.

On the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Garrigus's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 8 over for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 fifth, Garrigus got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garrigus to 9 over for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Garrigus had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Garrigus to 10 over for the round.