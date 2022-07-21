Ricky Barnes shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Ricky Barnes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Barnes finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

At the 468-yard par-4 second, Barnes reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Barnes at 1 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Barnes hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Barnes's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Barnes's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barnes to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 11th hole, Barnes had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Barnes to 5 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Barnes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Barnes to 6 under for the round.