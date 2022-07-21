Rickie Fowler shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Rickie Fowler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Fowler finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 318 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Fowler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 17th, Fowler hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 177-yard par-3 fourth, Fowler hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.

At the 502-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.