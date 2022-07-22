Strong putting brings Rick Lamb an even-par round one of the 3M Open

Rick Lamb hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lamb finished his day tied for 37th at even par; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a 308 yard drive on the 593-yard par-5 12th, Rick Lamb chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rick Lamb to 1 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Lamb's tee shot went 231 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 seventh hole, Lamb had a 87 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lamb to 1 under for the round.

Lamb had a 355-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 502-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Lamb to even-par for the round.