Richy Werenski shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open

Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Werenski had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.

On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Werenski's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.

Werenski tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 3 over for the round.