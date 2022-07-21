-
Richy Werenski shoots 6-over 77 in round one of the 3M Open
July 21, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Richy Werenski hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 139th at 6 over; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 501-yard par-4 third hole, Werenski had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 fifth hole, Werenski chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 594-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Werenski to 3 under for the round.
On the 379-yard par-4 10th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 2 under for the round.
On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Werenski's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
At the 451-yard par-4 15th, Werenski got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Werenski to 2 over for the round.
Werenski tee shot went 159 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Werenski to 3 over for the round.
