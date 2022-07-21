Peter Malnati shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the 3M Open

In his first round at the 3M Open, Peter Malnati hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 8th at 3 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; and Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under.

Malnati got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Malnati to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Malnati's 173 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.

Malnati hit his tee at the green on the 177-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 52-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 502-yard par-4 ninth hole, Malnati had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Malnati's 74 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Malnati reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 228-yard par-3 13th, Malnati hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 437-yard par-4 14th hole, Malnati reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.