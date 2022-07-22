Paul Goydos shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the 3M Open

Paul Goydos hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the 3M Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Goydos finished his day tied for 23rd at 1 under; Scott Piercy and Sungjae Im are tied for 1st at 6 under; Brice Garnett, Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Doug Ghim, and Tom Hoge are tied for 3rd at 4 under; and Adam Hadwin, David Lingmerth, Peter Malnati, Ricky Barnes, Robert Streb, Patton Kizzire, Jared Wolfe, Hank Lebioda, and Chesson Hadley are tied for 8th at 3 under.

On the 593-yard par-5 12th hole, Goydos reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goydos to 1 under for the round.

At the 228-yard par-3 13th, Goydos hit a tee shot 211 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Goydos to 2 under for the round.

At the 411-yard par-4 16th, Goydos got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Goydos to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 second, Goydos had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Goydos to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway on the par-5 sixth, Goydos hit his 104 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Goydos to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 eighth green, Goydos suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Goydos at 1 under for the round.